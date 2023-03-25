Kanye West Says Jonah Hill ‘Made Me Like Jewish People Again’ After Watching ’21 Jump Street’

Kanye West is returning to social media to share an update on his feelings toward Jewish people.

The rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, shared a post on Instagram Friday (March 24) claiming that actor Jonah Hill’s performance in 21 Jump Street helped change his views about antisemitism.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote alongside a poster for the 2012 comedy, which also starred Channing Tatum. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

The rapper added, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Hill hadn’t publicly responded to Ye’s post at press time, but 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller reacted on their respective Twitter accounts. “Um… thanks for watching?” Miller wrote, while Lord tweeted, “Laughter is the best medicine.”

Ye has mostly been absent from social media following a slew of antisemitic comments in late 2022.

After receiving backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in October 2022 at Paris Fashion Week, Ye tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Oct. 16. This began a string of hate-speech-filled interviews, which reached an even more disturbing level when he appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and said “I see good things about Hitler,” among other hateful rhetoric.

In February, the Anti-Defamation League published a report tying Ye’s onslaught of anti-Jewish statements to 30 different incidents of “antisemitic incidents” in the past several months.

“These incidents — which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment and campus propaganda distributions — demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants,” the report reads.

The ongoing controversy was also recently lampooned in the season 26 premiere of South Park, with Cupid Ye zooming around shooting hearts filled with antisemitism instead of love at various characters.

See Ye’s latest Instagram post here.