Kanye West Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Him in a Movie

A few comments on his Instagram post suggested stars like Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington or even Kanye himself should play him in a movie.

Kanye West
Kanye West during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot/GI

In a movie about Kanye West‘s life, who would play the lead role? Well, Ye already has an idea.

The “Praise God” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 5) to share a black screen with the words, “Who should play me in a Ye movie?”

While a few comments suggested stars like Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington or even Kanye himself — the Yeezy founder had his sights set on one particular Oscar winner. “My pick is Jamie Foxx,” he captioned his post. “One of the greatest geniuses.”

In 2005, Foxx was nominated for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his role in Collateral. While he didn’t take home that award, he walked away with one even better. He won best actor that year for portraying Ray Charles in Ray. He also won a Golden Globe award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his Ray role as well.

Earlier in the week, West came under fire for incorporating “White Lives Matter” shirts into his Paris Fashion Week show — and later publicly mocking Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson via social media for her criticism of his show.

He later shared that he met with the journalist to discuss their difference of opinion. “GAB IS MY SISTER,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday night (Oct. 4). “IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE [sic] AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE.”

“IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION,” he continued, also claiming Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had gotten director Baz Luhrmann to film his conversation with Karefa-Johnson. “WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN.”

