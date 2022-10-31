Kanye West’s Instagram Restricted Again Over Latest Standards Violation

Kanye West‘s Instagram account has been restricted again following the rapper’s latest reported violation of the platform’s policies. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, confirmed the restriction to Billboard on Monday (Oct. 31).

While the spokesperson did not highlight specific posts that led to the latest lock on West’s account, the rep said IG had deleted content from the rapper’s Instagram feed due to the unspecified posts violating the platform’s standards. The rep also noted that the social media platform can restrict accounts that repeatedly break its rules, with those restrictions including limiting a user’s ability to post, comment or send direct messages.

The Meta rep also confirmed that the rapper’s account has this time been locked for 30 days.

This latest lockdown comes after Instagram and Twitter both placed temporary restrictions on his social media accounts after he posted antisemitic comments earlier in October.

Billboard has not been able to reach a spokesperson for West.

Complex, who was first to report Instagram’s latest action against the rapper’s account, added that Ye appeared to address this new restriction on the right-leaning Parler social media site he recently said he plans to purchase.

According to the publication, a screenshot purported to be of that Parler post shared on Twitter found West reportedly writing, “Got kicked off Instagram for 30 days for telling Russel Simmons that I was going to make ‘you know who’ have better contracts and business practices. Jesus is king.”

West had just returned to Instagram days ago after the social media platform first restricted his account.