Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Instagram Restricts His Account: ‘How You Gone Kick Me Off’

Kanye West is back on Twitter after being restricted by Instagram.

The 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, returned to Twitter after a nearly two-year absence on Friday (Oct. 7) to call out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for placing a hold on his Instagram account.

Ye was recently restricted by the Meta-owned social media platform after he made posts that some groups are considering “anti-Jewish,” NBC News reports. Instagram deleted content from Ye’s page and placed a restriction on his account because he violated the company’s rules and guidelines, a Meta spokesperson told the news outlet.

“Look at this Mark,” Ye captioned his tweet on Friday, which included a snapshot of himself standing alongside Zuckerberg. “How you gone kick me off instagram. You used to be my n—-.”

Billboard has reached out to Meta for further comment.

Meta did not specify to NBC News what content was removed from Ye’s Instagram page, or explain what content violated its rules. But the company’s decision arrives after a now-deleted post from Friday in which Ye shared a screenshot of a text message exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs, which included the caption “Jesus is Jew.”

“This ain’t a game,” Ye wrote in the text to Diddy. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

The combative back-and-forth between the hip-hop icons stemmed from Ye’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show. Earlier in the week, Diddy also shared an Instagram video about the controversial tee.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) took to social media on Friday to speak out against Ye’s recent remarks, which they called “anti-Jewish.” “These posts are dangerous,” the anti-hate group captioned a video on Instagram. The clip states that the Ye was using “anti-Semitic tropes like greed and control,” alluding to the rapper’s interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and his Instagram post.

On Friday, Ye also tweeted a photo of a black baseball cap with with the year “2024” emblazoned in white letters across the bill, echoing his last post from November 2020, when the rapper ran for president of the United States. “KANYE 2024,” reads the nearly two-year-old tweet, which features Ye’s silhouette amid an election map.