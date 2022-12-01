Twitter Reacts to Kanye West Admitting That He Loves Hitler

Kanye West sent the Internet into shock when he joined alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his InfoWars talk show on Thursday (Dec. 1), where he openly admitted that he loves Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?” he told Jones, who was noticeably uncomfortable as he tried to tell Ye that he thinks “most Jews are great people.” Jones then told Ye that he has a “bit of a Hitler fetish going on,” to which the rapper replied, “It’s not a fetish. I just like information.”
“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” Ye later said, undeterred by Jones’ discomfort. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” Later in the interview, Ye reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by ultimately declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”
Following his terrifying remarks, Twitter users expressed their concern and disdain for the comments across the platform — as it’s hardly the first time in recent months that Ye has spread antisemitic hate speech using his platform. Soon enough, “Kanye” was trending on Twitter across the country. See some of the reactions below.