Kanye West Seems to Call Out Kim Kardashian on Future’s ‘Keep It Burnin’: ‘Your Mouth Is the Issue’

Kanye West and Future‘s “Keep It Burnin” from the latter’s new album I Never Liked You has arrived, and, well, it looks like the “Hurricane” rapper may not be done talking about Kim Kardashian. In the song and music video released Friday (April 29), West appears to rap about real-life events involving his now ex-wife — whose name is not mentioned in the song — from his buying a house right next to hers, to his failed presidential bid in 2020.

Wearing his trademark Donda-era face mask, the rapper performs in the music video for a birds-eye-view camera under a shaky spotlight. “I’ma buy a home next to your home if I miss you,” he asserts in the first verse.

West, who now goes simply by Ye, made headlines last year when he purchased a house across from Kardashian’s after they had publicly split. The reality star had already begun dating Pete Davidson, and some interpreted the move to be West’s attempt at winning her back, though he later insisted that the decision was motivated by his desire to be close to the former couple’s four children.

But that’s not all. The 44-year-old goes on in “Keep It Burnin” to seemingly address Kardashian’s lack of support when he ran for president in 2020, and after his public support for Donald Trump. “Rubbin’ on your a– but your mouth is the issue,” he continues, before referencing the next presidential election. “When you run for ’24, I bet your spouse gon’ be with you. Who put this together? Me, that’s who. ‘We did it, Joe,’ but what they really do?”

The new collaboration wouldn’t be the first time Ye has aired out his feelings concerning Kardashian in music. He seemingly referenced her several times in his 2021 album Donda, and recently earned an onslaught of criticism regarding the song and video for his single “Eazy,” as it included violent lyrics directed at Davidson and depicted a claymation West burying the Saturday Night Live star.

Watch Future and Ye’s “Keep It Burnin” video below: