Kanye West and Drake Set for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert in Los Angeles

Kanye West and Drake will soon be taking the stage together after ending their long-running beef.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who recently changed his name to Ye, announced on Saturday (Nov. 20) that he and Drizzy will perform at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Coliseum on Dec. 9.

“God’s Plan,” Ye captioned the announcement on Instagram, referencing Drake’s 2018 hit, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The poster lists Ye as the evening’s headliner and Drake as the special guest. Tickets will go on sale on Monday (Nov. 22) at 10 a.m. PST.

After years of feuding, Ye and the OVO MC officially buried the hatchet on Tuesday (Nov. 16) after reuniting during a Dave Chappelle comedy show and later hanging out at Drake’s mansion in Toronto. In a sign of peace, Ye shared a photo on social media of himself posing with Drake and Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince.

In early October, J Prince teased on Instagram that Ye and Drake were working to “free our brother Larry Hoover.” Weeks later, Ye and J Prince appeared in a video together asking for Drake’s assistance in getting convicted felon Hoover released from federal prison.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” Ye said in the clip.

West previously advocated for the release of Hoover, the convicted co-founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang who was first sentenced to serve life in prison in 1973 after he was found guilty of murder. More than two decades later in ’97, Hoover received six additional life sentences after he was found guilty on charges of continued gang activity while imprisoned.

In 2018, Ye attempted to help free Hoover by appealing to former U.S. President Donald Trump, but he was unsuccessful. Most recently, he featured Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., on the song “Jesus Lord” which appears on his latest album, Donda. In the track, Hoover Jr. thanks West for his involvement in his father’s case.

While Ye vs. Drake had been going on for more than a decade, the two most recently butt heads over the summer during the lead-up to their Donda and Certified Lover Boy albums. After Ye briefly leaked Drake’s address, the Toronto MC seemed to take shots at him on his song “7am on Bridle Path” and later leaked Ye and André 3000’s “Life of the Party” collab that didn’t make the cut on Donda.

See Ye’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert Instagram post below.