Kanye West Announces ‘Donda 2’ Event in Miami

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has announced an event in Miami to coincide with the release of his Donda 2 album.

In a post on Instagram Saturday night (Feb. 12), Ye shared an image of a house on fire.

“DONDA 2 2 22 22 LOANDEPOT PARK STADIUM MIAMI,” he captioned the photo, adding that tickets would be “on sale Monday @ Noon.”

The Donda 2 event at Miami’s LoanDepot Park stadium is set for Feb. 22, 2022, the release date Ye had previously announced for the Future-produced album, the follow-up to 2021’s Donda.

Ye has confirmed one artist who won’t be featured on Donda 2: Kid Cudi. Earlier on Saturday, he posted a note on Instagram that read, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now.”

Cudi, who last collaborated with Ye on 2021’s Donda, left a comment on Ye’s post, writing, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

See Ye’s latest announcement below.