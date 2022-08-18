Kanye West Defends Selling Yeezy Gap in ‘Trash Bags’: ‘I’m Not Here to Sit Up & Apologize’

Kanye West spoke out on Thursday (Aug. 18) about his decision to sell his new Yeezy Gap collection in what many on social media believe to be giant trash bags.

Responding to backlash that the sales concept mocks or derides homelessness and people living in extreme poverty, the rapper fired off in an interview with Fox News, saying, “Look, man. I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under, exactly, the way they want us to think.”

He further told reporter Eric Shawn that the media shouldn’t “clown the creators” because the ramifications of such criticism would make designers and other creatives “less brave” about sharing their ideas with the world.

Ye went on to clarify that the large black containers weren’t actually garbage bags but were “construction bags” designed with the idea of making the Yeezy Gap shopping experience more informal and egalitarian. “This is, like, not a joke; this is not a game,” he continued. “This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, you know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.” (Billboard has reached out to Yeezy Gap for comment.)

Prior to releasing the new collection of streetwear in Gap stores around the country, West posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read, “Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design,” though it has since been deleted.

Watch Ye’s Fox News interview about his Yeezy Gap drop below.