Kanye West Deactivates Instagram Account

He took to the social media platform on Tuesday (April 18) to share a screenshot of the Instagram deactivation page.

Kanye West, Ye
Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022, in Paris.

Kanye West has bid farewell to Instagram.

The rapper took to the social media platform on Tuesday (April 18) to share a screenshot of the Instagram deactivation page, with the confirmation on temporarily removing his account ready to be submitted. Shortly after his announcement, the account was deactivated.

Ye has had ups and downs with Instagram over the past few years. In March 2022, he was  suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, after some of his posts violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. Leading up to the suspension, Ye posted repeated racial slurs underneath a screenshot of Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s Google page.

Additionally, he had countless posts dedicated to targeting Pete Davidson, who was dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian at the time. He wrote that the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom he refers to as “Skete,” “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Ye was suspended again in October 2022 following a string of antisemitic remarks, before returning in March 2023 to declare that he “likes Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill’s performance in 21 Jump Street.

ad