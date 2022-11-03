×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Kanye West Says He’s Taking a ‘30-Day Cleanse’ From Speaking, Sex & Alcohol

"I'm not talking to nooobody for a month," Ye tweeted.

Kanye West
Kanye West poses before Christian Dior 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 6, 2015 in Paris. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via GI

Kanye West shared a string of tweets on Thursday (Nov. 3), during which he revealed that he will be taking a “fast” from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” he captioned a post that reads, “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse, a verbal fast. No alcohol, no adult films, no intercourse.” He concluded by noting that his “Twitter still lit,” implying that he will still be active on social media during his cleanse.

Related

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain in 'George & Tammy'

'George & Tammy' Starring Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon Sets Showtime Premiere

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Ye continued his Twitter spree by praising basketball star Kyrie Irving, who has also been controversial about in the news in the past few years.

West’s Instagram account was restricted again on Monday (Oct. 31) following his latest reported violation of the platform’s policies. “We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

The latest locking of Ye’s account comes after Instagram and Twitter both placed temporary restrictions on his social media accounts after he posted antisemitic comments earlier in October.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad