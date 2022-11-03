Kanye West Says He’s Taking a ‘30-Day Cleanse’ From Speaking, Sex & Alcohol

Kanye West shared a string of tweets on Thursday (Nov. 3), during which he revealed that he will be taking a “fast” from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn.

“I’m not talking to nooobody for a month,” he captioned a post that reads, “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse, a verbal fast. No alcohol, no adult films, no intercourse.” He concluded by noting that his “Twitter still lit,” implying that he will still be active on social media during his cleanse.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Ye continued his Twitter spree by praising basketball star Kyrie Irving, who has also been controversial about in the news in the past few years.

You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite pic.twitter.com/9EAwXjsURa — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

West’s Instagram account was restricted again on Monday (Oct. 31) following his latest reported violation of the platform’s policies. “We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

The latest locking of Ye’s account comes after Instagram and Twitter both placed temporary restrictions on his social media accounts after he posted antisemitic comments earlier in October.