Kanye West Gets Into Heated Argument With Chris Cuomo Over Anti-Semitism, Buying Parler & Kim Kardashian: Watch

Kanye West continued his streak of spouting anti-Semitic comments in a heated argument with Chris Cuomo Monday (Oct. 17) on Cuomo’s self-titled new show on NewsNation. Before angrily hanging up on the show’s host, the rapper — who now goes by Ye — gave an update on his plans to buy the conservative social media platform Parler, spoke about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s “left agenda” politics, and explained how he justifies his ongoing campaign of hate speech against Jewish people in a 20-minute virtual appearance on Cuomo.

Cuomo caught up with Ye in a video call as the Yeezy designer was riding in a car. When asked if he was on his way to meet with former president Donald Trump, Ye said he was actually going to negotiate with the CEO of Parler — a social media hub generally used by right-wing political thinkers that Ye offered to purchase earlier this week following his suspension from Instagram and Twitter.

“Why would I remain in a place where I’m just tolerated?” he said of his desire to buy Parler. “Why not go to a place where I’m celebrated? I bring a lot of attention to these platforms, to Instagram and Twitter and … they shadow ban you.”

This led into a conversation about the real reason Ye was booted from the two platforms: for posting hostile remarks aimed at the Jewish community, including one in which he said he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” In the days leading up to his Cuomo appearance, Ye doubled down on his anti-Semitic comments on Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News Show as well as Drink Champs (the latter show’s host, N.O.R.E, later said he regretted having Ye on as a guest).

On Cuomo, Ye once again asserted his stance by claiming that Jewish people make up a majority of music executives and yield an agenda exercised by taking control of musicians such as himself. “This is not hate speech,” he insisted to Cuomo. “This is the truth. If you say anything out of the line with the agenda, then your career could be over.”

“There’s so many Black musicians signed to Jewish record labels and those Jewish record labels take ownership … of the culture itself,” he added. “It’s like a modern day slavery, and I’m calling it out. That’s what ‘death con 3’ meant. It didn’t mean I wished any harm on my fellow Jewish people.”

Cuomo didn’t let Ye’s comments just stand, especially the musician’s mention of a “Jewish underground media mafia.” “Look, there is no Jewish media, cabal, mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice,” Cuomo shot back. “You may have had bad business dealings with people — it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith. And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”

Ye also looped in his former in-laws, saying that his political differences with Kardashian caused their divorce. “My family was torn apart off of my political opinion because of my ex-wife’s attachment to the Clinton administration,” he told an astonished Cuomo, also claiming that former pals John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen are also part of the “left agenda.”

“They were getting my ex-wife to push the vaccination — I didn’t realize how attached [the Kardashians] were to the left agenda when I was there.”

Watch Kanye’s full interview on Cuomo above.