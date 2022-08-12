Kanye West Posts Cryptic Message About Finding Inspiration in ‘The Children’ & ‘The Homeless’

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kanye West took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to post a questionably cryptic message about his personal design aesthetic.

“Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design,” the post reads, with stark white letters against a black backdrop. The “True Love” rapper chose not to include a caption with the message.

Ye’s latest Instagram message comes just two days after he decided to get equally vague matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. The ink, which all three artists got on the inner part of their left biceps and Lacy shared on his own Instagram feed, says, “We are here forever technically.”

Last week, West was in a particularly jovial mood following his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson. Throughout the couple’s nine-month relationship, the Yeezy designer repeatedly took to taunting and trolling Davidson, including taking aim at the Saturday Night Live alum in his one-off single “Eazy” with The Game and its pair of gleefully violent music videos. In the clips, a claymation character named “Skete” is kidnapped, buried alive and eventually beheaded as West raps, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

Upon learning that Kardashian and Davidson had called things off, the rapper posted a fake New York Times headline on his social feed declaring, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

West and Kardashian’s divorce trial is currently scheduled for December, though for the moment Ye is technically without a lawyer after a judge granted his latest lawyer’s request to step down from the case following an “irreconcilable breakdown” in communication with him.

Check out Kanye’s most recent eyebrow-raising Instagram post below.