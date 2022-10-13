Kanye West Attends Candace Owens’ Film Premiere, Poses With Ray J & Kid Rock: See the Photos

A little over a week after Candace Owens supported Kanye West by attending his Paris Fashion Week show, the rapper has returned the favor. West joined the conservative political commentator on the red carpet premiere of her new film, Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, in Nashville on Wednesday night (Oct. 12), with Ray J and Kid Rock at his side at times.

As summarized by a description on Owens’ YouTube channel, the film investigates the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and how it raised millions of dollars by using the “chaos” of the protests. Owens has long been outspoken about her opposition to the BLM movement, founded after the 2013 murder of Trayvon Martin “to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities,” according to the organization’s official website.

Ye and Owens both arrived at the premiere dressed in all black, marking the second time recently that the two have worn matching outfits. At his Oct. 3 Yeezy season 9 show in Paris, West sparked public outrage by posing for a photo with Owens while both of them wore shirts with “White Lives Matter” printed on the back. The phrase is classified as representing a “racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter,” according to Southern Poverty Law Center.

At the premiere, the “Donda” artist paired his black oversized tuxedo jacket with a baseball cap printed with “2024” — the year of the next presidential election — on the brim. The hat is the latest hint given by West that he plans on running for president in 2024 following his failed bid for president in 2020.

Also sporting black at the premiere was Ray J, who stood for photos next to Ye and a leather jacket-wearing Kid Rock (who, like Ye, supported Donald Trump) on the red carpet. Ray J and Ye have something of a complicated history. Ray J recently alleged that his 2007 sex tape with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was orchestrated by Kardashian’s mother/manager, Kris Jenner.

In an April episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim claimed that West had met up with Ray J to retrieve unreleased footage of the tape, which Ray J then said was false in heated comment on Instagram. If there was any beef between the two musicians, though, it seems they have since put it to rest.

Ye’s appearance at Owens’ film screening comes on the heels of not just his “White Lives Matter” controversy, but his anti-Semitic comments as well. He was recently suspended from Instagram and Twitter for posting hostile remarks aimed at Jewish people, something celebrities such as Ariana Grande, John Legend, Jack Antonoff, Jamie Lee Curtis and more have publicly condemned.

See more photos of Kanye West with Candace Owens, Ray J and Kid Rock at the premiere of Greatest Lie Ever Sold below:

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/GI for DailyWire+