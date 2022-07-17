Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Headlining Set

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kanye West will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

The festival’s organizers took to social media on Sunday (July 17) to announce that the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, will not be headlining the event’s opening night on July 22.

“Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” Rolling Loud tweeted, adding that Kid Cudi has been tapped as Ye’s replacement.

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler further elaborated on the cancellation in the following statement: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Ye previously performed at Rolling Loud California 2021 as a special guest, marking his first festival appearance since before the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar rapper was rumored to appear as a special guest at last year’s Rolling Loud Miami, but he ultimately decided not to hit the stage following the delay of his 10th studio album, Donda.

Rolling Loud Miami, set for for July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium, is scheduled to feature headlining performances by Future (July 23) and Kendrick Lamar (July 24). Other artists on the bill include Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and others.

This isn’t the first festival performance Ye has called off in 2022; he also pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella in April. The hip-hop icon was replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Ye made his long-awaited return to the stage earlier this month in Los Angeles with a cameo tucked into a headlining show by The Game, who was promoting his new album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. It marked Ye’s first onstage performance in almost five months and the live debut of “Eazy,” a fiery track he and The Game dropped in January.

See Rolling Loud Miami’s announcement below on Twitter.