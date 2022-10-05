Kanye West Calls Out Khloe Kardashian for ‘Lying’ About Chicago’s Birthday Party: ‘That’s How Y’all Play Black Fathers’

When Khloe Kardashian publicly responded to Kanye West after he called out her family for allegedly keeping his and Kim Kardashian‘s children from him, the rapper had more to say.

Ye took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 5) to post a screenshot of Khloe’s comment on a previous post, writing in the caption in all caps, “You are lying and are liars y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there,” adding that Travis Scott gave him the address of the birthday party so he could attend. Ye previously called out his ex-wife and her family surrounding his daughter’s birthday party in February.

“That’s how y’all play black fathers,” he continued, alleging that the Kardashians also threw a party for his three-year-old son Psalm while he was on a flight back from Japan. “The first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online,” Ye claimed.

The rapper concluded, “Also I should see my children 100% of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time. Y’all wouldn’t have play with Donda like that in Jesus name.” Donda is Kanye’s mother, who died suddenly in 2007 at age 58.



“Ye, I love you,” the Good American co-founder wrote in the comments of the musician’s Wednesday (Oct. 5) Instagram post. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Again with the birthday narrative,” she continued. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. She addressed his public criticisms earlier this year. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”