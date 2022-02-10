Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott

Kanye West is seen arriving to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is asking fellow Coachella 2022 headliner Billie Eilish to apologize for allegedly dissing Travis Scott at one of her concerts.

The rapper posted a headline about Eilish temporarily pausing one of the first shows of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to get a fan an inhaler. “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going,” she said, according to footage from the concert. The original post from RapSeaTV, which Ye shared via Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 10), alleged she “dissed Travis Scott” after his Astroworld Festival in November left 10 fans dead and many more injured. Some concertgoers claimed that they tried and failed to get Scott’s attention during the fatal commotion.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote in all-caps. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Scott — who was originally slated to headline Coachella in 2020 alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine before COVID-19 canceled the festival — was later removed from the lineup for the 2022 edition. One week after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, Day N Vegas substituted Scott with Post Malone in one of its headliner slots. While the Houston MC has been seen as a liability for live music events, especially on the scale of festivals, Ye seems determined to bring him out.

In January, Billboard confirmed that Ye, Eilish and Harry Styles will headline the postponed fest, with Swedish House Mafia also returning to the festival.