Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian to ‘Run Right Back to Me’ During Benefit Concert

While performing "Runaway," the rapper adjusted the lyrics to address his estranged wife.

Kanye West
Kanye West Mert + Marcus

Kanye West really wants estranged wife Kim Kardashian back. During the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake at L.A.’s Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Dec. 9), Ye made a plea to the reality star.

While performing his 2010 single “Runaway” off My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, the rapper adjusted the lyrics a bit to address Kardashian directly. “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he sang before adding, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

The shapewear mogul — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the rapper — was at the concert with younger sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

This latest public plea to Kardashian comes just two weeks after Ye shared an Instagram video on Thanksgiving. In the video, he vowed to “restore” his family and addressed how he had “embarrassed” his wife by oversharing about their family, as well as how she wasn’t a fan of him wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

The two married in 2014 after two years of dating. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of speculation that a split was imminent. Both cited irreconcilable differences for the split, and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

The Free Larry Hoover benefit concert was streamed for free on Amazon Prime Video. The concert aimed to raise awareness about prison reform and Hoover’s incarceration. He was sentenced to six life sentences after being found guilty of murder, extortion and money laundering in 1997.

