Kanye West Named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by Watchdog Group

Following Kanye West‘s continual stream of antisemitic rhetoric and hate speech, watchdog group StopAntisemitism has named the rapper “Antisemite of the Year” after thousands of online votes.

“Congratulations to Kanye West, disgraced rapper and fashion mogul, for being voted the 2022 Antisemite of the Year,” the nonprofit wrote in a video shared to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 11), in which the organization recapped his hateful remarks throughout the past few months. “Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor.”

Kanye West named 2022 Antisemite of the Year pic.twitter.com/Fk53RaENNw — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 11, 2022

“Kanye uses his celebrity platform to push dangerous antisemitic tropes about Jews and power and he refuses to stop,” StopAntisemitism’s Executive Director Liora Rez told TMZ. “His continuous onslaught of bigoted statements has resulted in horrific antisemitic acts perpetrated by white supremacists, Black Hebrew Israelites, and other fringe groups looking to cause Jews harm.”

She continued, “Jew hatred is already out of control in the United States and the last thing we need is a celebrity like Kanye to add fuel to that fire.”

After causing controversy with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in early October at Paris Fashion Week, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people on Oct. 16. This kicked off a string of hate-speech-filled interviews that alienated his many business partners (Adidas, Gap, CAA and more dropped him). The interviews reached an even more disturbing level when West appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars and said “I see good things about Hitler,” among other harmful statements.