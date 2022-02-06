Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Accused Him of ‘Putting a Hit Out on Her’ Amid Public Feud

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kanye West is once again lashing out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid a public feud about their daughter North’s presence on TikTok.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 6) to share screenshots of an alleged text message conversation with Kardashian’s unnamed cousin showing support over his displeasure of North, 8, being on TikTok without his consent.

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS,” Ye wrote in all-caps.

Kardashian opened up last week about the difficulties of co-parenting with Ye in a lengthy Instagram Stories argument, and defended her parenting methods after the rapper negatively commented about North’s TikTok videos. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the reality TV star and shapewear mogul wrote.

The Donda rapper took things a step further on Sunday by claiming that his estranged wife has “ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” with no further elaboration.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Ye wrote alongside another screen grab of him asking an unidentified recipient for her phone number. “SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

A rep for Kardashian has declined to comment.

Ye recently accused Kardashian of trying “to kid nap my daughter” for Chicago’s 4th birthday. The rapper took to social media in January to explain how Kardashian hadn’t invited him to their daughter’s party. He later thanked Travis Scott, who’s expecting his second child with Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, for eventually providing the address.

Ye continued on Sunday, “THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

The rapper shared a third post on Sunday allegedly showing that Apple Music global creative director Larry Jackson had responded to his request for Kardashian’s contact info. “THANK YOU @thelarryjackson FOR GIVING ME @kimkardashian NUMBER,” Ye wrote alongside a text message screenshot.

Ye and Kardashian married in May 2014 after two years of dating. She filed for divorce in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

See Ye’s Instagram posts here, here and here.