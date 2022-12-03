YouTube Is Working to Remove Reposts of Kanye West’s Interview With Alex Jones: Report

YouTube is reportedly working to remove reuploaded video clips of Kanye “Ye” West‘s controversial interview on Alex Jones’ Infowars talk show.

During his appearance Thursday (Dec. 1) on the alt-right conspiracy theorist’s program, Ye shocked viewers by praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the rapper said. “How about that one?”

Later in the day, Ye was also suspended once again from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika merged with a Star of David.

NBC News reported on Saturday (Dec. 3) that YouTube parent company Google was “working to remove reuploads if the antisemitism in the interview isn’t denounced in the video via added commentary,” according to a statement from the tech giant.

The article also pointed out that other social media platforms, like Twitter, had not yet stated how it would addressed the matter.

Billboard has reached out to representatives for Google/YouTube and Jones’ Infowars for comment.

Ye has been on a monthlong media tour that has found the rapper repeatedly spewing hateful rhetoric aimed at Jewish people, which has led to rapid downfall of his once-formidable fashion and music empire. The reaction from the public was swift, with several companies — including The Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas — terminating their relationships and brand deals with the rapper.

Ye also announced in recent weeks that he intends to run for president again in 2024.