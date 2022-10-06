Kanye West Responds to ‘Under Review’ Adidas Relationship: ‘I Am Adidas’

Sportswear brand Adidas revealed on Thursday (Oct. 6) that it is reviewing its relationship with Kanye West, and the rapper has now responded.

“F— ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS,” Ye captioned a screenshot of CNBC‘s tweet reporting the news, which he shared to Instagram.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” Adidas told the publication in a statement.

In June, West called out Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted for “blatant copying,” sharing a photo of the brand’s $55 Adilette 22 sandals, which bear a resemblance in color scheme and general feel to Ye’s $70 Yeezy Slides, which are also produced by Adidas.

“No one should be held in that position where people can steal from them and say we’re just paying you to shut up,” Ye told Bloomberg last month. “That destroys innovation. That destroys creativity. That’s what destroyed Nikola Tesla.”

As of right now, Ye’s contract with Adidas, with which he created sneakers like the Yeezy Boost 350, expires in 2026. “They my new baby mamas,” he said in response. “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

Kanye has also previously expressed interest in working in the fashion world solo, away from his ventures with Adidas and Gap. “It’s time for me to go it alone,” he told Bloomberg. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”