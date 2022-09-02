Kanye West Explains Why He’s Not Backing Down From His Fights: ‘Call Me Whatever Names You Want’

Confused about Kanye West‘s recent Instagram posts calling out the Gap and Adidas’ CEO? The rapper is helping followers connect the dots in a message shared Friday (Sept. 2).

“Here’s the through line,” he begins in his text message, which is shared on a black background with white lettering. “Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. Me not having a say on where my children go to school.”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Call me whatever names you want,” the “Eazy” rapper continued before concluding his message. “If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

The day before, he had shared a mock New York Times headline that read “KASPER RØRSTED ALSO DEAD AT 60,” referencing the outgoing CEO of the activewear brand. The rapper had called out Rørsted in a June post, claiming in the since-deleted message that Adidas’s Adilette 22 sandals were “blatant copying” of his own Yeezy slides.

Earlier in the week, he called out the Gap in several Instagram posts — also since deleted — accusing the clothing brand of holding a meeting about the rapper without him present. In another message, he shared the screenshot of a text discussion in which one message alleged Gap was “copying” a Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga T-shirt design for Gap’s own oversized logo T-shirt. Ye also alleged in the caption for the screenshot that the company had canceled a photo shoot with his kids without informing him.

Ahead of his latest messages explaining his stance, Ye also made several Instagram posts on Thursday and early Friday that have since been deleted. In one, he insisted that he would be the one to decide where his four kids with Kim Kardashian — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — will attend school, according to CNN. “I’m the kids father,” he wrote.

Kardashian’s rep declined a request for comment.

See Ye’s post explaining his thoughts below.