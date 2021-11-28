Kanye West (Ye)’s Choir Covers Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ at Sunday Service Dedicated to Virgil Abloh

A choir assembled for a moving rendition of Adele‘s “Easy on Me” at Kanye West‘s latest Sunday Service, which was dedicated to Virgil Abloh, his longtime creative director who died on Sunday (Nov. 28).

Ye’s Sunday Service choir sang new lyrics set to “Easy on Me,” the chart-topping lead ballad from Adele’s album 30. The performance was live streamed briefly at dondalive.com Sunday afternoon, shortly after Ye shared the link on his Instagram Story.

In a reworked first verse, they sang: “I know your love flows like a river/ And I could wash myself in it forever/ I know there is hope in these waters/ But I can’t bring myself to swim/ When I am drowning in my sin.”

“Go easy on me, father,” Ye’s choir harmonized on the reworked “Easy on Me” chorus. “I am still your child/ And I need a chance to/ Feel your love around.”

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” the screen read. Abloh, who most recently served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, passed away after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer. He was 41.

Watch the Sunday Service choir sing “Easy on Me” in the clip below.