UTFO’s Kangol Kid Dies After Battle With Cancer at 55

Kangol Kid passed away on Dec. 18 after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kangol Kid
Kangol Kid attends the premiere of Centric's "We Are the Joneses" at The Rickey at Dream Midtown on April 20, 2017 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 18) at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

UTFO

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

