Kamala Harris Releases Spotify Playlist to Soundtrack Trip Across African Countries: Exclusive

The vice president's 25-song playlist, dubbed "My Travels," highlights a variety of artists as she travels across Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia this week.

Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Legacy Leadership Luncheon & Awards during National Urban League Conference 2022 - Day 3 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Brian Stukes/GI

Vice President Kamala Harris has released an official Spotify playlist of African music as a means of crystallizing her current trip across the continent, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The playlist, titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” is live on the streaming platform, and is designed to “amplify the artists and sounds from my travels” across those countries, per its description. The vice president arrived in Ghana on Sunday (March 26) for her first trip to Africa while in office, and will visit Tanzania on Wednesday and Zambia on Friday before returning to the U.S. on Sunday.

VP Harris curated the playlist by featuring Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists like Amaarae, Moses Sumney and Black Sherif; Tanzanian and Tanzanian-American artists like Harmonize, Zuchu and Alikiba; and Zambian and Zambian-American artists including Chile One Mr. Zambia, Yo Maps and Chef 187.

On Monday, Harris will visit Vibrate Space, a Ghanaian music work station that local collective Surf Ghana opened last October with audio recording, mixing, mastering and editing equipment, along with consultations and Masterclass sessions. Spotify supported the launch of Vibrate Space last year, and the vice president plans to meet with local artists — including some featured on her playlist — at the studio.

Click here to listen to the playlist, and check out the full track list below:

1. All My Cousins, “Act a Fool”
2. Moses Sumney, “Me in 20 Years”
3. T’neeya, “Pretty Mind”
4. Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”
5. Herman Suede, “Kumbaya”
6. Moliy, “Ghana Bop”
7. Ria Boss, “Call Up”
8. Harmonize, “Single Again”
9. Chile One Mr Zambia, “I Love You”
10. Black Sherif, “Kwaku the Traveller”
11. Jux, Marioo, Papi Cooper & Tony Duardo, “Nice (Kiss)
12. Zuchu, “Utaniua”
13. Yo Maps, “Aweah”
14. Alikiba, “Mahaba”
15. Jay Melody, “Sawa”
16. Mbosso feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat, “Shetani”
17. Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif, “Country Side”
18. Platform Tz & Marioo, “Fall”
19. Darassa feat. Bien, “No Body”
20. Chef 187 & Blake, “Nobody”
21. Kuami Eugene & Rotimi, “Cryptocurrency”
22. Coolguy Pro, “Cherry”
23. Marioo & Abbah, “Lonely”
24. M3NSA, “Fanti Love Song”
25. Baaba J, “Lumumba”

