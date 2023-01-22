Fans Choose Kali Uchis‘ ’I Wish You Roses’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Kali Uchis‘ new song “I Wish You Roses” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 20) on Billboard, choosing the Colombian-American singer’s latest single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“I Wish You Roses” brought in 79% of the vote, beating out new music by Måneskin (Rush!), Trippie Redd (Mansion Musik), The Kid LAROI (“I Can’t Go Back to The Way It Was (Intro)),” Mac DeMarco (Five Easy Hot Dogs), and others.

Uchis proves yet again with “I Wish You Roses” that her lush production and vocal delivery never fail. The genre-bending singer-songwriter bids her subject a fond farewell, all while showcasing her power as a masterful hook creator and proving that this year may be when she firmly steps into the spotlight of mainstream pop — that is, if her billing on this year’s Coachella lineup wasn’t already an indicator.

“This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.”

Trailing behind Uchis on the fan-voted poll was a tie between Måneskin’s third album, Rush!, and Redd’s surprise release, Mansion Musick, an ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape Mansion Musick. Both sets brought in 4.91% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.