Kali Uchis Announces New Album & Headlining North American Tour: Here’s When It Arrives

Kali Uchis‘ 2023 is booked and busy. On Monday (Jan. 23), the singer confirmed that she will be releasing an album titled Red Moon in Venus, and will be supporting it with a headlining North American tour that will kick off in spring.

Red Moon in Venus will be released via Geffen Records on March 3, and is currently available to pre-order and pre-save on streaming services. Speaking on the record’s overarching theme, Uchis explained that “love is the message.”



“Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus,” the singer shared in a press release. “The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

The Red Moon in Venus tour will start on April 25 in Austin with a stop at the Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park. Uchis will make stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Orlando, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and more before concluding the trek on May 30 at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre. Raye will support Uchis on all dates except May 26, 28 and 30.

Before heading out on her headlining tour, Uchis will have a chance to get her feet wet with a series of festival appearances starting in March. Festival season will see the “I Wish You Roses” singer perform at Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Brazil, Colombia’s Esteréo Picnic and Coachella.

See Kali Uchis’ album announcement and tour dates below.

RED MOON IN VENUS

3.3.23 pic.twitter.com/nZTCZtBqDg — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) January 23, 2023

Tour dates:

March 17—Santiago, CL—Lollapalooza Chile

March 19—Buenos Aires, AR—Lollapalooza Argentina

March 24— São Paulo, BR—Lollapalooza Brazil

March 26—Bogotá, CO—Estéreo Picnic

April 16 & 23—Indio, CA—Coachella

April 25—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

April 26—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall*

April 27—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

April 30—Miami, FL— FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

May 1—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live Orlando*

May 2—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy*

May 4—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall*

May 7—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

May 9—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem*

May 10—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

May 12—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 14— Detroit, MI—The Fillmore*

May 16—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

May 18—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium*

May 21—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium*

May 23—Vancouver, BC—UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

May 24—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater*

May 26—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 30—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

* with RAYE