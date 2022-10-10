Kacey Musgraves Tells Ted Cruz to Get Off His ‘High Horse’ at Austin City Limits

Kacey Musgraves used her set at Austin City Limits on Sunday night to throw some musical shade at Senator Ted Cruz.

The moment went down in the middle of the country star’s performance of fan-favorite Golden Hour song “High Horse,” singing, “‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” before adding, “Ted Cruz… I said what I said” as the assembled crowd roared with approval.

Ahead of her night at ACL, Musgraves also shared a stunning selfie on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s go Texas.”

It’s hardly the first time the star, who hails from the small Texas town of Mineola, hasn’t held back with her opinion of her home state’s conservative junior senator. Last year, she made her feelings known about Cruz taking a vacation to Mexico in the middle of the winter storm that ripped through Texas — and left millions of residents in a state of devastating emergency — by selling “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin'” T-shirts. (All proceeds from the cheeky merch went directly to nonprofits like Feed the People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of South and Central Texas.)

Later during her show, Musgraves also criticized the Supreme Court, saying, “Eff the Supreme Court, honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other. … There is a light, I promise.”

This summer, the “Slow Burn” singer took part in Adele’s all-female lineup for the superstar’s dual shows at London festival BST Hyde Park and also covered Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the Elvis soundtrack.

Hear Musgraves name-check Ted Cruz during “High Horse” below.

you can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNXbN0xjo3 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) October 10, 2022