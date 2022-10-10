×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Kacey Musgraves Tells Ted Cruz to Get Off His ‘High Horse’ at Austin City Limits

"I said what I said," the country star said as the audience cheered.

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage

Kacey Musgraves used her set at Austin City Limits on Sunday night to throw some musical shade at Senator Ted Cruz.

The moment went down in the middle of the country star’s performance of fan-favorite Golden Hour song “High Horse,” singing, “‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” before adding, “Ted Cruz… I said what I said” as the assembled crowd roared with approval.

Ahead of her night at ACL, Musgraves also shared a stunning selfie on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s go Texas.”

Related

Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Jon Batiste, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

How Have Album & Record of the Year Grammy Winners Performed on Billboard’s Charts?

It’s hardly the first time the star, who hails from the small Texas town of Mineola, hasn’t held back with her opinion of her home state’s conservative junior senator. Last year, she made her feelings known about Cruz taking a vacation to Mexico in the middle of the winter storm that ripped through Texas — and left millions of residents in a state of devastating emergency — by selling “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin'” T-shirts. (All proceeds from the cheeky merch went directly to nonprofits like Feed the People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of South and Central Texas.)

Later during her show, Musgraves also criticized the Supreme Court, saying, “Eff the Supreme Court, honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other. … There is a light, I promise.”

This summer, the “Slow Burn” singer took part in Adele’s all-female lineup for the superstar’s dual shows at London festival BST Hyde Park and also covered Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the Elvis soundtrack.

Hear Musgraves name-check Ted Cruz during “High Horse” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad