Kacey Musgraves Honors Loretta Lynn With Acoustic Performance at 2023 Grammys

The country star performed one of Lynn's most beloved hits.

Kevin Winter/GI

To kick off an extended In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves took the stage to deliver a somber acoustic take on a Loretta Lynn classic — while strumming Lynn’s personal guitar.

Musgraves belted out “Coal Miner’s Daughter” while honoring the legendary country singer-songwriter, who passed away at the age of 90 in October. A bouquet of flowers sat at Musgraves’ feet as various music industry luminaries, from Jeff Beck to Pharaoh Sanders to Mo Ostin, flashed onscreen during the segment.

Musgraves’ performance was followed by moving tributes to Migos rapper Takeoff, delivered by Quavo and Maverick City Music, and Christine McVie, performed by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and McVie’s Fleetwood Mac band mate Mick Fleetwood.

Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became one of her signature hits upon its 1970 release, topping Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. In 2010, Lynn was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award at the Grammys. Nine years later, Musgraves won the Grammy for album of the year, for her third album, Golden Hour.

Click here for the updating list of Grammy award winners.

