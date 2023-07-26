Justin Timberlake & Timbaland FaceTime Nelly Furtado From the Studio — Is a Reunion on the Way?

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are officially hard at work creating new music — and Nelly Furtado could be involved too.

On Tuesday (July 25), Timbaland took to Instagram and shared two new posts to his feed. The first, a photo of him in the studio with Timberlake on a FaceTime call with Furtado, is captioned: “Da dream team @justintimberlake @nellyfurtado.” The second is a snippet of Furtado’s vocals playing out in the studio; “Oooooooo boyyyyyyy. We back!!!!!!!!,” Timbo captioned the latter post.

The new Instagram posts come amid Timbaland reuniting with Timberlake on his forthcoming, sixth studio album. The producer recently spoke with Variety about the recording sessions for the LP, saying that “everything sounds great. Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out. With an artist of his caliber, everything has to be aligned, but it’s done and it’s coming.”

Timbaland added, “But nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music,” noting that the music is somewhat of a return to “FutureSex part two,” in reference to Timberlake’s acclaimed 2006 sophomore album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

As for Timbaland’s work with Furtado, he produced her breakout album Loose, which featured the hits “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right.” Timberlake, meanwhile spent the 2000s collaborating with Timbo on “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” “My Love” and more. Both Timberlake and Furtado also had guest spots on the producer’s 2007 album, Shock Value, including the smash collab “Give It to Me,” which featured both artists and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007.

See Timbaland’s Instagram posts below.