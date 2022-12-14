Justin Timberlake Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Always Lit Everything Up’

Justin Timberlake is the latest to share condolences following the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who died by suicide at age 40 on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer wrote in a series of tweets. “I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.”

He also shared a sweet photo of tWitch holding up Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, Dirty Dancing-style during an Ellen appearance. “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy,” Timberlake concluded.

Boss’ wife, dancer Allison Holker Boss, was the first to share the news of her husband’s death through a statement to People. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

DeGeneres also mourned her friend and coworker via Twitter on Wednesday. “I’m heartbroken,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255.