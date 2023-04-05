Justin Timberlake Wishes ‘Brother’ Pharrell a Happy 50th Birthday: ‘You’re Just Getting Started’

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish his friend and collaborator Pharrell a happy 50th birthday on Wednesday (April 5).

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer shared a series of photos and videos of moments spent with the high-profile producer, including a throwback of the pair vibing while working together on his 2003 top five Billboard Hot 100 hit “Rock Your Body.”

“HBD to my brother @pharrell. I’ve been around for almost half of the 50, and I gotta say, you’re just getting started,” the former *NSYNC member captioned the sentimental post.

Fans of Pharrell and Timberlake’s work flocked to the comments to call them a “GOAT duo” and say they’ll be a “legendary combination forever.” Pharrell worked with Timberlake on his 2002 debut solo album Justified, but the pair didn’t reunite on JT’s albums again until more than 15 years later, for 2018’s Man of the Woods, due to label politics, as Justin explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I was not able to work with Pharrell out of a — and I’ve got to say this the right way, ’cause I don’t want to blame anybody for anything, but it did change the course of things for a minute,” Timberlake told Lowe in 2018. “Everyone remembers Clipse. Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to. I don’t know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal, so it became, from my understanding, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point.”

Following their work on Man of the Woods, Pharrell and Timberlake teamed up for a feature on Calvin Harris’ 2022 summer song “Stay With Me,” which also featured Halsey.

See Timberlake’s birthday post to Pharrell here.