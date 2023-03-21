Justin Timberlake Models for Louis Vuitton Collab With Yayoi Kusama

Louis Vuitton launched the second drop of its Yayoi Kusama collaboration on Monday (March 20) with some help from Justin Timberlake.

The pop star serves as a model for the surrealist “Creating Infinity” campaign, putting the avant-garde Japanese artist’s style front and center as he wears a printed blue jacket and carries a matching bag decorated with Kusama’s “Pumpkins” motif over Louis Vuitton’s classic monogram.

Other famous faces enlisted for the campaign include Cate Blanchett, French actress Léa Seydoux, Chinese film star Zhou Dongyu and Squid Games star Hoyeon, all of whom were photographed by Stephen Meisel.

The latest collection, which also includes pieces featuring Kusama’s signature “Faces,” “Flowers” and “Infinity Dots and Nets” motifs, will arrive March 31 in stores worldwide. In addition to handbags, the line also contains leather goods, fragrances and ready-to-wear pieces for both men and women.

In addition to the celebs tapped for the “Creating Infinity” campaign, J-Hope was also recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s latest House ambassador after repping for the luxury fashion label with the rest of his BTS bandmates back in 2021.

Earlier this month, Timberlake rang in Jessica Biel’s 41st birthday with a sweet post on social media, calling his wife of more than a decade “the most bad–s, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for.”

Meanwhile, just last week Billboard counted down the former *NSYNC member’s 15 greatest collaborations, from duetting with Beyoncé on “Until the End of Time” to hopping on “4 Minutes” with Madonna and beyond.

Get a look at Timberlake’s Louis Vuitton editorial below.