Justin Timberlake Wishes Jimmy Fallon a Happy Birthday: ‘You Complete Me’

Jimmy Fallon turned 48 years old on Monday (Sept. 19), and his pal Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish the late night talk show host a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday @jimmyfallon – from your Instagram boyfriend,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer captioned a clip of himself filming Fallon, as the latter performed a rendition of The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” in front of what appears to be a small party. “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. My phone could never capture the beauty of your aura. I can’t imagine my feed without you. You complete me.”

Meanwhile over on his Instagram Stories, Fallon shared a sweet motivational quote for his followers to celebrate his big day. “Everyone looks better when they smile,” the comedian told the camera. “So, smile, have a great day. It’s my birthday! Enjoy. Take the day off.”

The longtime buddies met for the first time 20 years ago at the 2002 MTV VMAs, and have since become best friends, acting in a number of hilarious skits together and supporting each other’s careers. “The funny thing about our friendship even when it, like, first started I just remember that nothing was that serious,” Timberlake shared of their bromance in 2020 during a virtual, quarantined Tonight Show appearance. “We started doing bits back and forth… and that’s all we do now,” he laughed, as they recalled the insane amount of protein shakes Fallon drank when they went on safari in Africa together.

See Timberlake’s birthday post for Fallon below.