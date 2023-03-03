Justin Timberlake Wishes ‘Bad-ss’ Wife Jessica Biel a Happy Birthday: See His Sweet Message

Jessica Biel turned 41 on Friday (March 3), and Justin Timberlake is celebrating the occasion with an adorable Instagram tribute in his wife’s honor.

Sharing a carousel of photos of sweet photos of the actress, Timberlake wrote: “Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for.”

“And today is her bday!” the “SexyBack” singer continued. “I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me.”

“Aging like a FINE🍷!!!!” he added. “I love you to the moon and back. —Huz.”

In one photo, Biel looks effortlessly gorgeous as she snips a cluster of grapes growing at a vineyard. In others, she and Timberlake are all smiles while hiking and hitting the golf course together.

Many of the couple’s famous friends chimed in via the comments section, with Lily Collins writing, “”Ahhh happy birthday @jessicabiel !! 🥰🙌🏻🎉💕.” Tom Brady simply wrote, “Awww,” leaving a heart emoji.

Just a few weeks prior, it was Biel’s turn to wish the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker a happy birthday when he turned 42 on Jan. 31. “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a pair of cute boat day photos with her husband, whom she married in 2012.

“The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all,” she’d added. “The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”

