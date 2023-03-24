Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Go on ‘Date Night’ at SZA’s SOS Concert

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were two of many famous attendees at the Los Angeles stop on SZA‘s hit SOS Tour on Thursday night (March 23).

Via Instagram Stories, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner shared a snap of the couple’s tickets to the show at The Kia Forum, writing “Date night” and tagging SZA. The following day, Biel also re-shared one of her hubby’s Stories from the show on her own account, showing the pair happily dancing along to SZA’s performance with grins on their faces.

However, the couple weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd for the “Kill Bill” singer’s second night at The Forum. Avril Lavigne also attended the concert — a fact that positively bowled SZA over once she saw the pop-punk princess’ Instagram Story of herself singing SOS top 10 single “Nobody Gets Me” from a floating platform high above the stage.

“@sza i’m obsessed with this song,” Lavigne captioned the video, which SZA re-posted, writing, “Can’t believe THEE avril was at my show” with an emoji face on the verge of tears.

Other celebrities who flocked to SZA’s final two concerts of her tour this week — which featured surprise onstage cameos from both Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo — also included the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Pedro Pascal, Tate McRae, Kim Kardashian and Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn.

Hours before her show on Wednesday (March 22), SZA also stripped down as the latest model for SKIMS’ “Fits Everybody” underwear campaign.

Check out Timberlake, Lavigne and SZA’s Instagram Stories from the final night of the SOS tour here, here and here before they disappear.