Justin Timberlake Checks in on Jessica Biel During Her Intense Ab Workout

A workout is always better with a partner!

Jessica Biel took to Instagram this week to share a peek into her pilates-inspired ab workout from trainer Ashley Brown. To the tune of Olivia Rodrigo‘s new single, “Vampire,” the Illusionist actress is seen doing a series of crunches and leg raises with a medicine ball.

Halfway through the workout, her husband Justin Timberlake is seen walking into the frame and putting his foot on Biel to feel her “abs of steel,” before walking away. Biel bursts into laughter before telling the camera, “That was my man.”

Explore Explore Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Watch the full clip here.

Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007 and were married on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. They have two sons together, 8-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

Back in October, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and the “Mirrors” singer took to Instagram to celebrate their love. “10 years ain’t enough,” he wrote alongside a series of sweet photos of the duo. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Meanwhile, Biel shared the secret behind their decade-long marriage. “Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight last year. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together…It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”