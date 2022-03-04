Justin Timberlake Posts Sweet Tribute for Jessica Biel’s 40th Birthday: ‘I Love You & Celebrate You Every Day’

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose for portrait at the Premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 on Feb. 3, 2020 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Justin Timberlake is feeling all the love for Jessica Biel. On Thursday (March 3), the actress celebrated her 40th birthday and Timberlake had a sweet tribute message at the ready for her special day.

“Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties… you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a picture of him wearing a straw fedora hat, neon pink shades and a print button-down top alongside Biel, who wore a similarly outlandish ensemble consisting of a turquoise blue hair, Elton John sunglasses and bubblegum pink lipstick.

The same picture from the “Mirror” singer’s Story made it to his feed, this time, with a fitting caption: “Mood: 40 AF,” Timberlake wrote, adding a red heart and birthday cake emoji. Biel was also feeling sentimental on her big day, taking to her own Instagram account to share a reflective message to her followers.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she captioned a slideshow of photos featuring their sons Phineas and Silas, a homemade cake and balloon display and a solo photo of her and Timberlake before they became a family. “Now celebrating 40 with [cake emoji] and [balloon emoji] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

