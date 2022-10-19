Justin Timberlake Wishes Jessica Biel a Happy 10th Anniversary in Sweet Tribute: ‘10 Years Ain’t Enough!’

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to celebrate 10 years of marriage with Jessica Biel — and to the pop superstar: “10 years ain’t enough!”

“You make me a better husband and father every day!” he wrote in the sweet caption. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Timberlake shared a carousel of seven photos and videos with his wife, starting with a pic from the beginning of their relationship followed by a photo from just earlier this month, when the couple took part in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala.

He also included a clip of the couple sharing a noodle Lady and the Tramp-style and a panoramic video “on top of the world” after reaching the peak of a mountain together.

Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007 and were married on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. They have two children together, both boys: 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

Biel shared Timberlake’s tribute on her own Instagram Story, adding “10 years” with a red heart emoji.

Many of the couple’s famous friends chimed in with their own anniversary well-wishes, including Miguel, who wrote, “Big love to you guys ! Happy anniversary !” Quincy Jones commented with a heart emoji, while Biel’s Seventh Heaven sister Beverley Mitchell wrote, “Love you guys! Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples!”

See Timberlake’s post below: