Justin Timberlake Wishes Jessica Biel a Happy 10th Anniversary in Sweet Tribute: ‘10 Years Ain’t Enough!’

"You make me a better husband and father every day," Timberlake writes.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018. Todd Williamson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to celebrate 10 years of marriage with Jessica Biel — and to the pop superstar: “10 years ain’t enough!”

“You make me a better husband and father every day!” he wrote in the sweet caption. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Timberlake shared a carousel of seven photos and videos with his wife, starting with a pic from the beginning of their relationship followed by a photo from just earlier this month, when the couple took part in the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala.

He also included a clip of the couple sharing a noodle Lady and the Tramp-style and a panoramic video “on top of the world” after reaching the peak of a mountain together.

Timberlake and Biel began dating in 2007 and were married on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. They have two children together, both boys: 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

Biel shared Timberlake’s tribute on her own Instagram Story, adding “10 years” with a red heart emoji.

Many of the couple’s famous friends chimed in with their own anniversary well-wishes, including Miguel, who wrote, “Big love to you guys ! Happy anniversary !” Quincy Jones commented with a heart emoji, while Biel’s Seventh Heaven sister Beverley Mitchell wrote, “Love you guys! Happy Anniversary to one of my favorite couples!”

See Timberlake’s post below:

