Justin Timberlake Honors His Late Backup Singer Nicole Hurst With a Scholarship

Justin Timberlake is taking time to give back — and is honoring a special someone in the process. On Wednesday (April 12), the former *NSYNC member announced the Nicole Hurst Scholarship, which will allow two prospective music students to study at the 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, Calif., and Taipei, Taiwan. The scholarship is named after Timberlake’s backup singer, Nicole Hurst, who passed away in 2021 of breast cancer.

“In honor of one of our Tennessee Kids, a woman who LIVED and LOVED music, and one of the greatest voices and smiles the world has ever heard and seen — we’re so excited to announce the NICOLE HURST SCHOLARSHIP, which will be supporting young creatives with 2 scholarships… One to attend @1500SoundAcademy in Inglewood, CA and one to attend @1500SoundAcademyTaipei in Taiwan!!” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer captioned an April 12 Instagram video of him discussing the opportunity. “Nicole’s legacy and light lives on. Link in my bio to apply by April 26, 2023!!! @jamesfauntleroyii @rance1500 @1500soundacademy.”

Timberlake appeared in the video alongside R&B/pop singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy and musician and producer Larrance “Rance” Dopson, both of whom have won Grammy awards for their work. Fauntleroy and Dopson lead the 1500 Sound Academy with Twila True, co-founder of True Family Enterprises.

Prospective students hoping to win the scholarship can submit their applications from now until April 26. Applicants can apply for the L.A. scholarship here and for the Taipei scholarship here. The two winners will be announced on May 13.

Watch Timberlake talk about the Nicole Hurst scholarship in the video below.