Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick & Jack Black Hint at ‘Trolls Band Together’ Plot, ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Return

Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Jack Black all helped Dreamworks Animation promote their respective movie franchises at Cinema Con 2023.

During the event, attendees were treated to the first footage of the newest Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together. Timberlake and Kendrick will return in the movie as Branch and Poppy respectively, and according to the actress, the “weirder and wilder” third installment of the franchise will see their characters “out of the friend zone at last.”

Poppy additionally learns that Branch used to be a part of boy band BroZone. “That’s something you know a thing or two about, JT. It feels a little ‘in sync’ with your life,” Kendrick said, referencing Timberlake’s *NSYNC past. Trolls Band Together will hit theaters on Nov. 17.

Jack Black, meanwhile, revealed that Kung Fu Panda 4 is also in the works. Black — who most recently starred as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and earned his first Billboard Hot 100 charting song with the film’s ballad “Peaches” — will return as main character Po.

The School of Rock actor revealed that Po is gearing up to become the spiritual leader of his Valley of Peace, but also needs someone to take his place as Dragon Warrior. As such, he will train a new kung fu practitioner for the spot and will encounter a villain called the Chameleon who conjures villains from the past. “Po has to defeat every one of them,” Black shared.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2024. Revisit the first trailer for Trolls Band Together in the video above.