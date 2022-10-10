×
Justin Quiles Rocks The Stage At Latin Music Week

Puerto Rican-American star, Justin Quiles, celebrated Wednesday night of Latin Music Week, delivering a robust set of his hits, presented by Smirnoff.

Justin Quiles performs at Latin Music Week, presented by Smirnoff

Billboard’s Latin Music Week continued to bring the vibes to Miami on Wednesday night with an intimate En Vivo concert with Justin Quiles. As official sponsors of the evening, Smirnoff served up an epic concert with the Puerto Rican crooner – pairing the evening’s live entertainment with the bold flavors of its Spicy Tamarind and a variety of Lemonades. 

During the upbeat set, which included a surprise marriage proposal to close out the night, fans enjoyed bold flavors with a seventeen tracked setlist featuring “Jeans,” “Colorin Colorado,” and “Que Más Pues.”

For full coverage of Billboard Latin Music Week, check out Billboard.com.

ad