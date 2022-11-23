×
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Ring in the Model’s 26th Birthday In Tokyo

"Obsessed with everything about you," Justin wrote on social media. 

Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are living their best lives as the pair celebrated the Rhode skincare founder’s 26th birthday abroad in Tokyo. Hailey turned 26 on Tuesday (Nov. 22), and the couple uploaded a series of photos on Instagram of their adventure in Japan.

“26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22,” the model captioned the gallery of photos that includes her with friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye posing in front of the Tokyo tower.

In another photo, Hailey blows out a candle while her pop star hubby, 28, sits back and smiles at his wife celebrating another year around the sun. In the sixth photo, Hailey appears to be in a karaoke room with a banner in the background reading “Happy Birthday Hailey.” She looked divalicious as she rocked a lace and gold sequined top, denim jeans and vanilla fur coat.

In addition, the Arizona native shared some snaps of savory local dishes of sushi and ramen.

Justin also took to the ‘Gram and uploaded several flicks of himself from the trip. “ILY TOKYO 🇯🇵,” Justin captioned the post.

Prior to that, Justin paid tribute to Hailey on her actual birth date with another gallery of photos of the two in Japan. The pair rocked sweats as they shared a sweet smooch near bamboo trees.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU,” Justin wrote. “LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he added.

The post garnered over 7 million views, with fans fawning in the comment section.

From the looks of the things, the couple that wed in 2018 and celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September had a blast.

Check out more pics of Hailey and Justin below.

