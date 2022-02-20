Justin Bieber Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Las Vegas Concert

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19, Billboard has confirmed with a representative for the singer. As a result, the 27-year-old pop star has postponed his concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (Feb. 20).

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” reads a statement on the venue’s website. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

Bieber’s Las Vegas show has been rescheduled for June 28, but that date in contingent on the National Hockey League playoff schedule. Tickets for the original date will be honored and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Bieber launched his AEG-promoted Justice World Tour on Friday (Feb. 19) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The 90-date global trek is scheduled to continue on Tuesday (Feb. 22) at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., followed by performances across North America through late June.

It was unclear at press time whether Bieber would need to reschedule additional dates due to his coronavirus diagnosis. Neither the singer nor his team had publicly commented about the positive tests results as of publication.

Billboard has also reached out to AEG for comment.

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to launch last summer. The jaunt is in support of Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.