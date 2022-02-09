Justin Bieber Spotted in the Studio With Tory Lanez

Ontario natives Justin Bieber and Tory Lanez spent some time together in the studio this week, and the duo marked the occasion with a photo.

Tory Lanez shared the snap on Tuesday (Feb. 8) of the Canadian stars hanging out by the audio board, captioning the post, “@justinbieber !! [champagne emoji] [muscle flex emoji] One of the most honest and solid people I’ve met throughout my career … incredible human being … timeless soul !

I owe bro 1000000 favors,” he wrote, adding that JB is his “lil big bro.”

While the post didn’t indicate that a musical collaboration between the two was on the horizon, fans on Twitter expressed concern that Bieber was hanging out with the controversial rapper, who pleaded not guilty in November 2021 to charges related to allegedly shooting an unarmed Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.

Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, the rapper faces a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

“Men stay showing that they support abuse every day,” one Twitter user wrote. “For YEARS Justin Bieber and many other big artists did not acknowledge Tory Lanez’ existence until he shot a woman in the foot. Then they all want to be friends. But ‘not all men’ right?”

“He really don’t be thinking about the consequences and just goes all in it,” another wrote of Bieber’s decision.

Another user added that the photo made them “sick to my stomach” as another example “of men in the entertainment industry ‘protecting’ each other.”

Men stay showing that they support abuse every day. For YEARS Justin Bieber and many other big artists did not acknowledge Tory Lanez’ existence until he shot a woman in the foot. Then they all want to be friends. But “not all men” right? https://t.co/f4K9bN9Wt9 — IMAC ELBAKAERBNU (@BeySatisfied) February 9, 2022

he really don't be thinking about the consequences and just goes all in it. u and me twindummies xx @justinbieber — reses | BLM BIZZLES SUPERMODEL♏︎| #FreePalestine (@bizzIesmodeI) February 9, 2022