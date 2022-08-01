Justin Bieber Makes Return to Live Performances Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘Thank You So Much For Having Me Back’

Bieber is back, baby. Less than two months after he revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which forced him to postpone his summer Justice Tour shows — Justin Bieber made his return to live performances Sunday (July 31) at Italy’s Lucca Festival.

Explore Explore Justin Bieber See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Standing shirtless in front of a crowd of thousands, Bieber thanked his fans for welcoming him back to the stage and reminded everyone what the Justice Tour is truly about. “I want to say thank you so much for having me back,” he told fans in a video posted to his Instagram. “This is my first day back, so good to be here.”

Related Justin Bieber Announces Return of the Justice World Tour After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

“As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for all,” he continued. “No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity — we are all the same, we’re all one. We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil, it is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers. I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour.”

It was announced less than two weeks prior that the 28-year-old pop star would be resuming the Justice Tour at Lucca after postponing his summer U.S. dates due to health issues — namely facial paralysis — that arose from his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The announcement also clarified that Bieber would indeed perform at his scheduled European festival dates as well as his concert shows in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and that details for the postponed shows would be shared soon.

The “Peaches” singer also posted several galleries of photos from the festival, captioning one: “Luv u guys and I missed you.” In another video he posted, Bieber is captured embracing his wife Hailey Bieber and members of his touring team before the show.

“Feels good to be back,” he tells the people around him in the video. “What a great, great evening. I love you guys, this is the sexiest group of people I know. I’m just so grateful to be back. Let’s go kill it.”

See Justin Bieber’s posts from his concert comeback below.