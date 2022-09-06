Justin Bieber Postpones Justice World Tour Again: ‘I Need to Make My Health a Priority’

Justin Bieber has announced that he’s postponing his Justice World Tour. In an Instagram Stories shared on Tuesday (Sept. 6), the pop star revealed that he is putting his health first and hitting pause on his tour once more.

“Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he began his message. The star went on to explain that after taking some time to rest and consult with his family and doctors, he went ahead with the European leg of his tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained about how he felt after completing his Rock in Rio set over the weekend. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world,” he concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Bieber initially postponed his tour in early June, telling fans at the time that his “sickness is getting worse.” Days later, on June 10, he shared in a video post that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and that part of his face was experiencing “full paralysis.” According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss.

“So for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” he said in his video at the time. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

The Justice World Tour was scheduled through early December 2022, and had been set to pick up again in January, with an end date in late March 2023 in Poland.