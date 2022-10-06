Justin Bieber Postpones the Rest of Justice World Tour Through Next Year

Justin Bieber has once more postponed his Justice World Tour.

The tour’s official Instagram page shared the news on Thursday (Oct. 6), revealing that all remaining dates of the tour are officially postponed through 2023, noting that “ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.”

The Justice World Tour was scheduled through early December 2022, and had been set to pick up again in January, with an end date in late March 2023 in Poland.

Last month, the star revealed that he was taking a break from touring to focus on his health. “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he began his message. Bieber went on to explain that after taking some time to rest and consult with his family and doctors, he went ahead with the European leg of his tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he explained about how he felt after completing his Rock in Rio set over the weekend. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world,” he concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

In June, Bieber revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss.