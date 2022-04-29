×
Justin Bieber Says His Music Is ‘Inspired by My Relationship’ With Wife Hailey Bieber

The singer, who has released new track "Honest," said his wife is "my priority before anything else."

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman

Justin Bieber has his wife Hailey Bieber to thank for a lot of the great music he has released over the past few years. In a Friday (April 29) interview with SiriusXM’s Pandora NOW, the “Peaches” singer revealed that having a solid marriage with the 25-year-old model has a positive impact on his songwriting.

“I think relationships for anybody are, they’re hard to navigate, it’s a constant … dance, if you will. And yeah, I think being inspired by my relationship has definitely produced some great music and sometimes you get out that writer’s block or whatever, but I said it before, but love is kind of like the foundation of life and love being the foundation of my music in general,” Bieber explained. “So, like, it’s important to me that I’m singing about what I’m living first. For me, I was talking to Hailey [Bieber] this morning. It’s like, she’s my priority before anything else. So just being on the same page with her is the main thing.”

The 28-year-old also discussed his new song “Honest,” featuring Don Toliver, and explained that he wanted to share a more lighthearted part of the project that he has been working on. “A lot of my songs recently have been kind of heavy. My last single was ‘Ghost’ … it’s about death and it’s a very heavy topic. And I think I wanted to bring a side that was more … just less heavy, more light and fun and just kind of a bounce,” the two-time Grammy winner said. “I grew up playing the drums and being really rhythmic and it has that really rhythmic feel to it. So for me, that was kind of what I wanted to showcase.”

As for what to expect from Bieber within the year? More new music, perhaps sooner than fans may think. “We’re working on a project right now. We’re almost done and we’re gonna figure out a good release date, but, yeah, I’ve been working on music,” Bieber shared. “It’s something I can’t not do. It’s like a part of me. So, it’s like, I’m gonna keep making music as long as I humanly can.”

Watch Bieber’s interview in full below.

